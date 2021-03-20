Players Championship suspended after Van Barneveld falls ill

REUTERS: Play was suspended at the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Players Championship on Friday after Dutch great Raymond van Barneveld fell ill at the arena, PDC said on Friday.

Van Barneveld, 53, was beaten in the PDC Super Series 2 event in Milton Keynes and later needed medical assistance after he became unwell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was treated by paramedics but has not required hospital treatment and returned to his hotel room at the Marshall Arena to be further monitored," a PDC statement https://www.pdc.tv/news/2021/03/19/pdc-statement-players-championship-8 said, adding that play resumed at 1445 GMT.

Nicknamed 'The Man', Van Barneveld started his darts career in 1984 and is one of the sport's most successful players ever, having won the World Championship five times and World Masters twice.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)