Pliskova downs Barty to reach US Open quarters

NEW YORK: Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova fended off eight break points as she overcame Australia's Ashleigh Barty 6-4 6-4 to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

While the Czech converted both of her break point opportunities, 18th seed Barty was left frustrated time and again as she failed to capitalise on her chances.

Pliskova, who was a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2016, committed 20 unforced errors to Barty's 30, and closed out the match when her opponent smacked the ball into the net.

"It was very tough even though the score looks easy," Pliskova said in an on-court interview. "I’m very happy to be through."

Pliskova will face either Estonia's Kaia Kanepi or Serena Williams for a place in the semi-finals.

(Reporting By Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

