Pliskova fights back to win Brisbane International

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

7 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova battled back from a set and a break down to beat Lesia Tsurenko 4-6 7-5 6-2 and win the Brisbane International for the second time on Sunday.

REUTERS: Former world number one Karolina Pliskova battled back from a set and a break down to beat Lesia Tsurenko 4-6 7-5 6-2 and win the Brisbane International for the second time on Sunday.

Tsurenko served for the match at 5-3 in the second set but the tall Czech drew on all her experience to overcome her dogged opponent and regain the title she won at the Queesnland Tennis Centre two years ago.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian took an injury time out after rolling her ankle while being broken in the first game of the third set and was powerless to prevent the world number eight from storming to her 12th career title.

Japan's Kei Nishikori takes on Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's final later on Sunday looking for his first ATP title in nearly three years.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by John O'Brien)