PM Johnson says no fans will be allowed at sports pilot events

REUTERS: Fans will not be allowed to attend pilot sports events for at least two weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 infection rates, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

The announcement means no fans will be allowed from Saturday at the horse racing in Goodwood as well as the Crucible theatre for the World Snooker Championships.

The decision also affects fans scheduled to watch two county cricket matches at the Oval and Edgbaston this weekend.

"Pilots of larger crowds at sports venues will not take place," Johnson said at a news conference.

"I said from May we would not hesitate to put on the brakes at the slightest sign that the numbers were going in the wrong direction."

The new restrictions on fans will be enforced at least until Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)