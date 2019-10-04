Pochettino says he hopes to stay with Spurs at least five more years

Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino dismissed any talk about his future at the club on Friday and said he hoped to spend many more years in North London.

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino dismissed any talk about his future at the club on Friday and said he hoped to spend many more years in North London.

Spurs were hammered 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s Champions league clash but Pochettino said the defeat would force him and his players to work harder and recover "their best feeling," hopefully in Saturday’s Premier League game at Brighton.

"On Monday I was the best and after Tuesday I am the worst," he told reporters. "That is the reality when you lose and you cannot defend yourself.

"In five-and-a-half years I think in every single press conference we are talking about my future. I hope... I am going to spend five years more here at least.

"Football is a game to enjoy and when you don’t win it is difficult to enjoy but you can’t create a drama," Pochettino added. "And we are not going to create a drama."

The Argentine acknowledged Tuesday's defeat was hard to take but he was not unduly worried about his team’s form, even though they have won only two of their last nine games in all competitions and sit sixth in the league, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

"We need to move on and we need to be ready," Pochettino said. "We need to try to show the best quality and the best performance, the competition doesn’t wait for you.

"You cannot go home and cry and spend three days closed in your room, you need to move on quick, that is the key. You stay all together. You stick with your ideas and be more stronger than before."

Spurs have one major doubt at right back with Serge Aurier suspended for the game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Moussa Sissoko looks likely to replace him for the 1130 GMT kickoff.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon)