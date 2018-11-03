Pochettino wants to take Spurs to 'last level'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino responded to questions about his future on Friday by saying he wanted to lead the Premier League club on to "the last level" and feel the glory.

Despite speculation about a move to Real Madrid, who sacked coach Julen Lopetegui on Monday, Argentine Pochettino has stayed focussed on Spurs.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League trip to promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Pochettino suggested he was close to a breakthrough after four and a half years at Tottenham.

"I think the period today of the club, at Tottenham, is so exciting," he told reporters.

"I think we are in the middle of the crossing...in the middle to arrive in the harbour. And you need time.

"The reality is to win titles today is difficult for different reasons...but for me it’s so exciting to be here at Tottenham, helping the club to achieve the last level."

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League with 21 points from 10 matches.

Pochettino has taken Tottenham to third, second and third-placed finishes in the last three seasons and they have started strongly again, although he told reporters last week that the current season was the worst he had felt.

Spurs are still waiting to move into their new 62,000-seater White Hart Lane, and will not do so until the New Year with home matches continuing at Wembley.

They have also kept a tight rein on spending and Pochettino recognised fans might feel frustrated.

"I think we're so close to get the last level, but we need to have that patience that makes us stronger, because of course we're finding different situations that you need to fix," he said.

"A lot of difficult things that happen but I think we're strong enough to sort out all the problems and arrive and at the end to achieve what the club and fans deserve."

Pochettino recalled how, when he had first arrived at Tottenham, he was shown a video of the club's history and achievements.

"We are talking about the glory. Yes, I want to feel the glory with Tottenham," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)