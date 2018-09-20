Pogba hails mental toughness as key to Man United revival

REUTERS: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hailed the squad's mentality after they continued to build momentum following a poor start to the campaign with a third straight away victory.

Since losing two of their opening three Premier League fixtures, United have rediscovered their form to put away Burnley, Watford and Young Boys - the last a 3-0 victory on Wednesday to begin their Champions League campaign.

Pogba scored twice and set up the other for Anthony Martial in the Group H encounter in Bern, and the France international said recent results reflected the positive mood in the dressing room.

"Obviously when you win you are happier, mentally we are stronger we get better, we change the team but even the players who come in feel already like they are in the team, and that's all we need," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"It's a very important win because it was the first game in the Champions League, we needed to start well and we did. We had the result we wanted, maybe the performance should be better, but we have the result and three points.

"So I'm very happy to score and be decisive in the win and for the performance of the team. If I can do it, try to help the team as much as possible, if I can score and assist that is great."

United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday, before facing Derby County in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

Valencia and Juventus are the other teams in Manchester United's Champions League pool.

