Pogba uncommital about Man United future

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba remained guarded about his future at the Premier League club on Thursday following Spanish media reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

REUTERS: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba remained guarded about his future at the Premier League club on Thursday following Spanish media reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The France World Cup winner, who moved to Old Trafford in 2016 in an 89.3 million-pound (US$115.4 million) deal from Juventus, has endured a strained relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho.

Advertisement

"My future is currently in Manchester," Pogba told Sky Germany. "I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months."

Mourinho has tried to diffuse the situation recently by saying he "couldn't be happier" with Pogba.

The 25-year-old was made United captain for the opening two Premier League games this season in the absence of regular skipper Antonio Valencia and he scored two goals.

When Pogba was asked about his relation with Mourinho, he replied: "We have a coach-player relationship, it’s like that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One thing I can promise - I will always give it 100 percent, regardless for which coach. I give it my all for United always. That's all I can say."

Pogba was named in the France team to play Germany in the UEFA Nations League later on Thursday.

(US$1 = 0.7736 pounds)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)