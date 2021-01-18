Poland national team announce departure of coach Brzeczek

Jerzy Brzeczek has left his role as manager of the Poland national team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Monday.

WARSAW: Jerzy Brzeczek has left his role as manager of the Poland national team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Monday.

The 49-year-old had been in charge since July 2018 and led the team to qualify for this year's delayed European championships. However, the PZPN announced his departure on Twitter, with their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign due to begin in March.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Christian Radnedge)