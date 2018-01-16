Poland's Kubica to be Williams F1 reserve driver

Poland's former grand prix winner Robert Kubica will be the reserve and development driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Renault Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Poland arrives in his box during the second practice session for the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Russian Sergey Sirotkin was earlier announced as a race driver for the former champions, partnering Canadian Lance Stroll.

Kubica, 33, had been hoping to get the race seat and return to the starting grid for the first time since a 2011 rally accident partially severed his right arm.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

