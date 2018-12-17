Police look into alleged anti-Semitic chanting after Chelsea match

Three men have been spoken to by transport police after reports of anti-Semitic chanting on a train following the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea on Sunday.

The incident comes after Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck had greeted fans before the game at the Amex Stadium in an attempt to present a positive image following allegations of anti-Semitic chanting at their Europa League match at Vidi FC last week.

It also follows on from Chelsea banning four supporters pending a police investigation after the alleged racist abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

"Officers received reports of anti-Semitic chanting on board a train ... at around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon," a British Transport Police statement said on Monday.

"BTP attended and three men were spoken to by officers, but at this time no one has come forward to make a complaint."

The statement also appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Chelsea and Brighton could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Andrew Roche)