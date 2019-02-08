Ponting named Australia's assistant coach for World Cup campaign

Former captain Ricky Ponting has been appointed as an assistant coach of Australia's men's team for the 50-over World Cup in England later this year, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

MELBOURNE: Former captain Ricky Ponting has been appointed as an assistant coach of Australia's men's team for the 50-over World Cup in England later this year, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

The 44-year-old Ponting will work with Australia's batsmen for the May 30-July 14 tournament, with current batting coach Graeme Hick preparing the side for the Ashes tour in England, starting in August.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)