Pope extends Burnley contract until end of 2023

REUTERS: Goalkeeper Nick Pope has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at Burnley until the end of the 2023 season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"I am in a good place. The shoulder feels good and I’m looking forward to coming back ready for next season,” Pope, who was in England's 2018 World Cup squad but was then injured in Europa League qualifying last July, was quoted as saying in the club statement.

“With the contract being for a further four years that will carry me through the majority of my career."

Burnley said the deal had an option for a further 12 months.

Pope, 27, joined from Charlton in 2016.

