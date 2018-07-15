Porte crashes out of Tour de France

Porte crashes out of Tour de France

Australian Richie Porte has pulled out of the Tour de France after damaging his shoulder in a crash 10 kilometres into the ninth stage, a 156.5-km ride from Arras on Sunday. The BMC Racing rider, who also crashed out of the Tour last year, was one of the main contenders to finish on the podium in Paris.

Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - The 156.5-km Stage 9 from Arras Citadelle to Roubaix - July 15, 2018 - BMC Racing Team rider Richie Porte of Australia after a crash. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

