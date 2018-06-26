Portugal make three changes for Iran crunch game

Portugal coach Fernando Santos made three changes for the team to play Iran in their final and decisive World Cup Group B match in Saransk on Monday.

SARANSK, Russia: Portugal coach Fernando Santos made three changes for the team to play Iran in their final and decisive World Cup Group B match in Saransk on Monday.

The promising 22-year-old striker Andre Silva comes in for Goncalo Guedes. Ricardo Quaresma and Adrien Silva take over in midfield from Joao Moutinho and Bernardo Silva. Moutinho had missed several days of training through illness.

Iran made just one change, bringing in Alireza Jahanbakhsh up front for Karim Ansarifard.

Iran, on three points in the group, will likely need a win to save their dream of progressing to the knockout stages. However, they could go through with a draw should Spain lose heavily to Morocco, as Fernando Hierro's side are on four points along with Portugal.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, editing by Christian Radnedge)