One positive case in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

LONDON: There was one positive result from the Premier League's latest round of tests for the novel coronavirus, the league said on Wednesday (Jun 10).

A total of 1,213 tests were carried out among players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday, the seventh round of tests since players from England's 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives in total.

No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League is scheduled to restart on Jun 17, when Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.

