Power group EDF becomes corporate sponsor for 2024 Paris Olympics

French state-controlled power group EDF said on Tuesday it had become an official partner for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of French electric company EDF is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Earlier this week, Airbnb struck a sponsorship deal with the Olympics, although the move was criticised by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, due to concerns over the negative impact Airbnb might have on the capital's housing market.

