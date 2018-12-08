Singapore breaks 6 Asian records, bags 41 gold medals at Asian powerlifting meet

ULAANBAATAR: Singapore broke six Asian records and bagged a total of 41 gold medals at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship 2018.



This year’s team, which comprised five female and twelve male competitors, also bagged 10 silvers and five bronzes, Powerlifting Singapore said on Saturday (Dec 8).



Advertisement

Powerlifting is a strength sport in which athletes lift the heaviest weight in the squat, bench press and deadlift. This year’s Asian Classic Championship was attended by 18 nations and 253 athletes.



Female athletes Thor Qian Qi and Farhanna Farid both became newly-minted Asian Record holders.



Thor, 19, took home four gold medals and pulled a 145.5kg deadlift for an Asian Record in the Women’s Under-52kg Junior category. She also achieved a squat of 130kg and a bench press of 65kg, beating the Junior and Open National Records in Singapore.



Thor Qian Qi, 19, with a 130kg squat at 52kg bodyweight. (Photo: Powerlifting Singapore)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team-mate Farhanna, 26, finished her competition with an Asian Record in the deadlift, at 173kg in the Women's Under-52kg Open category. Despite coming into the competition with a back injury, she exceeded the Asian record by 13kg, said Powerlifting Singapore.



Team-mate Venus Tang, 25, achieved one gold and three silver medals in the Women’s Under-57kg Open category, while Carrie Choy (Under-63kg) and Hiromi Takeuchi (Under-47kg) each won four gold medals.



For the Singapore Men’s Team, Norfatris Danial, 22, finished his competition with a 281kg deadlift followed by a 293kg deadlift, earning him the gold medal and two Asian Records in the Men’s Under-83kg Junior category. He also won a silver medal for the squat and overall gold medal.



Matthew Yap, 19, achieved a 248kg squat, winning the gold medal and Asian Record in the Men’s Under-74kg Junior category. He also earned a bronze in the bench press, a silver in the deadlift and the overall gold medal.