'Premature' to decide if Rome will host opening match of Euro 2020: Report

ROME: It is "premature" to decide today whether Rome will host the opening match of the Euro 2020 soccer games but Italy will make all efforts to keep the game, Italy's health minister told la Repubblica daily in an interview published on Monday.

Italy's Football Federation had been hopeful of being able to have supporters in Rome's Olympic Stadium but on Wednesday minutes of a government panel meeting noted it was not possible to confirm that at this stage.

European soccer's governing body asked all 12 host cities to come up with their plans for fan capacity at venues for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11.

Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the pandemic and most of Europe's football has taken place without fans for the past 12 months.