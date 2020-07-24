Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on September 12

Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on September 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.

Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - July 22, 2020. Picture taken July 22, 2020 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, teammates and staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble

The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

