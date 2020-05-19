Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

REUTERS: Six people from three clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 748 players and staff who were tested for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1670563. "No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided... due to legal and operational requirements."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)