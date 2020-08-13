Premier League traces online abuse of Brighton’s Neal Maupay to Singapore; police report filed

LONDON: A person based in Singapore sent "threatening and abusive messages" online to Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay, the Premier League said on Thursday (Aug 13).



In a statement on its website, the Premier League said its investigators had tracked the location of the person responsible for the "serious online abuse" towards Maupay to Singapore.

An "official police complaint" has been lodged.



"Threatening and abusive messages received by the player were reported to the Premier League via its online abuse reporting system," said the Premier League, adding that its investigations team was working with the club and Maupay to review the case.

"The Premier League is liaising with local authorities and will support all subsequent legal action on behalf of Maupay."

Last month, it launched a dedicated reporting system for players, managers, coaches and their family members who received serious discriminatory online abuse from direct messages on social media platforms.

"The Premier League takes online abuse seriously and is committed to supporting players, managers and their families who receive such messages."



Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said the abuse received by Maupay was "wholly unacceptable".

"We responded immediately to seek justice on his behalf, which in this case meant identifying the perpetrator, tracking them to where they live, and then pursuing legal action accordingly," he said.

Masters added that the Premier League takes each report provided seriously and will use all possible resources in supporting their players and managers to investigate incidents, regardless of where the offender is located.

