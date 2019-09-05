Premier League players dominate FIFPro World XI nominations

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Premier League have the most number of players on the 2019 FIFA FIFPro men's World XI shortlist for the first time in 10 years, the global players' union said on Thursday.

Twenty one of the 55 nominees play in the English top-flight, as the Premier League ended La Liga's reign at the top.

Seven players from Liverpool's Champions League winning squad feature on the shortlist, although Spanish giants Real Madrid (11) and Barcelona (nine) still lead the way in terms of club representation.

Among the 17 players to make their debut on the list are Liverpool quartet of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker.

After another impressive season with Tottenham Hotspur, South Korea's Son Heung-min became the first Asian player to feature on the list, while his club team mate Christian Eriksen is the first Danish footballer to make the cut.

The World XI will be revealed at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan on Sept. 23.

Goalkeepers (5): Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool FC), David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United), Ederson Moraes (Brazil, Manchester City), Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atletico Madrid), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany, FC Barcelona)

Defenders (20): Jordi Alba (Spain, FC Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool FC), Daniel Alves (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain/Sao Paulo), Joao Cancelo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester City), Daniel Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (Italy, Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (The Netherlands, Liverpool FC), Diego Godin (Uruguay, Atletico/Internazionale), Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern Munich), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal, SSC Napoli), Aymeric Laporte (France, Manchester City), Matthijs de Ligt (The Netherlands, Ajax/ Juventus), Gerard Pique (Spain, FC Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid), Andrew Robertson (Scotland, Liverpool FC), Alex Sandro (Brazil, Juventus), Thiago Silva (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Varane (France, Real Madrid), Marcelo Vieira (Brazil, Real Madrid), Kyle Walker (England, Manchester City)

Midfielders (15): Sergio Busquets (Spain, FC Barcelona), Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City), Christian Eriksen (Denmark, Tottenham Hotspur), Frenkie de Jong (The Netherlands, Ajax/FC Barcelona), Eden Hazard (Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid), N'Golo Kante (France, Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid), Arthur Melo (Brazil, FC Barcelona), Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid), Paul Pogba (France, Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (Croatia, FC Barcelona), Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City), Dusan Tadic (Serbia, Ajax), Arturo Vidal (Chile, FC Barcelona)

Forwards (15): Sergio Aguero (Argentina, Manchester City), Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid), Roberto Firmino (Brazil, Liverpool FC), Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico/FC Barcelona), Harry Kane (England, Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool FC), Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona), Neymar (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus), Mohammed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool FC), Son Heung-min (South-Korea, Tottenham Hotspur), Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Uruguay, FC Barcelona).

