Premier League opens first international office in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Premier League’s first international office opened in Singapore on Monday (Jan 14) as the football body looks to ramp up its fight against piracy.

"The office will provide a base for the Asia-Pacific region and has primarily been established to fight piracy of Premier League content and support broadcast partners," said the Premier League on its website.



It added that the new office, located in Tanjong Pagar, reaffirms the league's commitment to its fanbase in Singapore and the region.

English Premier League clubs have millions of fans in Asia and the tournament organiser has a number of contracts with broadcasters across the region.

Singapore was chosen for the new office as it has "one of the most developed, effective and influential legal structures in the region with a long history of recognising intellectual property rights", said an article on the Premier League website.

"Singapore provides an excellent location for our first international office and we look forward to using this base to support our many broadcast partners across the region," said the Premier League's director of broadcasting Paul Molnar.



"Equally, it is critical that we now deploy local resource and expertise to combat the increasing threat of piracy which undermines all stakeholders in the creative industry."

