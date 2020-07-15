Premier League summer transfer window to run from July 27-Oct. 5

REUTERS: The Premier League said on Wednesday that the 2020 summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 and close on Oct. 5, with a domestic-only window for English Football League (EFL) clubs until Oct. 16.

The league made the announcement after all shareholders agreed on the dates. It added that the transfer window was subject to the approval of FIFA.

"Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from Oct. 5, closing 1700 BST on Oct. 16," the league said in a statement.

"During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations). No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period."

