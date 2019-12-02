Premier League talking points

Here are some talking points from the weekend's Premier League action.

VAR INCREASES PRESSURE ON EVERTON'S SILVA

If Everton manger Marco Silva fails to ride out the storm at Goodison Park he will rue the cruel moment VAR handed Leicester City their winner on Sunday.

Everton were hanging on for a point at 1-1 when Kelechi Iheanacho ran through to score for Leicester in stoppage time, only to have his celebrations cut short by an offside flag.

After an agonising delay for a VAR check, however, the goal was awarded, sparking joy for Leicester and despair for Everton who are in 17th position. Earlier in the game, VAR had spared Everton, overturning a Leicester penalty.

"VAR worked really well today, as did the officials and of course we were the beneficiaries, so that's great," Leicester manager Rodgers said. Silva might be less enthusiastic.

CAN LEICESTER CHASE DOWN LIVERPOOL, WILL RODGERS STAY?

With Manchester City stumbling again on Saturday, Leicester moved three points clear of the champions and cut Liverpool's gap to eight points with their win over Everton.

The Foxes have won six games in a row, scoring 19 goals and conceding two in that run. Their form over the last 12 games is second only to Liverpool's.

What is more their next three games are against Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich City before they take on Manchester City and Liverpool back-to-back either side of Christmas.

The fly in the ointment could be speculation linking Rodgers with the vacancy at Arsenal, and the manager did little to quash it when admitting after the Everton game there was a release clause in his contract.

WATFORD REVOLVING DOOR CONTINUES TO SPIN

The turmoil at bottom club Watford shows no sign of letting up after Quique Sanchez Flores became the second manager sacked by the club this season following a 2-1 loss to Southampton.

He had returned in September for a second spell in charge after Javi Gracia was shown the door.

Since Gianfranco Zola's exit in 2013, Watford have had nine managers, including Sanchez Flores twice. Whoever goes in there next might want to keep the suitcase packed.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)