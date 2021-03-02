Premier League top-four finish would be a dream for Everton, says Ancelotti

Securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season would be a dream for Everton, the Merseyside club's manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

Everton are seventh on the table with 43 points after 25 games, two points below fourth-placed West Ham United who have played a game more, after Monday's 1-0 home win against Southampton.

A win over second-from-bottom West Bromwich Albion on Thursday would move Everton into fourth ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea, who play each other later the same evening.

"It will be a dream to be in the top four at the end of the season," Ancelotti said after Richarlison's goal secured their first league victory at home since Dec. 19.

"We have to put all our effort into the game on Thursday to try to be there, it is a real possibility. It doesn't matter how long we can be there, but just to see how we feel if we are there.

"There will be a big fight until the end of the season and we have to be pleased we can fight for that position.

"But it doesn't change our target, which is to be in Europe next season."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)