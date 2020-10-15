Premiership finalists Wasps return seven positive COVID-19 tests

REUTERS: Wasps' preparations for the English Premiership final suffered a setback after seven members of the club's playing staff returned positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Four players and three support staff tested positive for the coronavirus and Wasps have cancelled training for the remainder of this week as an added precautionary measure.

"All seven, who are in good health overall, are now self-isolating and so are their close contacts," Wasps said in a statement https://www.wasps.co.uk/news/club-statement-pcr-covid-19-screening-programme. "They will continue to follow Public Health England and Premiership Rugby guidelines and protocols."

Wasps, who finished second in the Premiership table, returned to the final for the first time in three years after defeating Bristol Bears in the semi-finals.

Lee Blackett's side will face Exeter Chiefs in the Oct. 24 Premiership final at Twickenham.

