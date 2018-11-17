Preparation, physical tussle key against All Blacks, says Ireland's Best

Key games against top class opposition are often won in advance by getting the preparations right, said Ireland captain Rory Best on Friday ahead of their test against world champions New Zealand.

DUBLIN: Key games against top class opposition are often won in advance by getting the preparations right, said Ireland captain Rory Best on Friday ahead of their test against world champions New Zealand.

Saturday's match-up in Dublin pits the top two ranked nations against each other in a tasty pointer to potential form at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

"It’s a massive game and something we are looking forward to," said Best after his captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium.

"We’ve played in some big games before and we know it’s about the process; getting our details right in the early part of the week so that we focus on playing and implementing that detail."

Best said Ireland were anticipating a bruising battle.

"Probably the area of their game that doesn't get as much credit is their physicality, they are incredibly physical in the tackle area and the carry and at the breakdown," he said.

"So you know that if you don't match that, with the talent they've got across the pitch that it's going to be tough. So you've got to gear up for that,” the Ireland captain added.

"Against New Zealand you've got to gear yourself up for a physical battle, because it's what they bring."

Saturday’s test is the first meeting between the two countries since Ireland brought a halt to the All Blacks’ record run of 18 successive test wins with a 40-29 triumph in Chicago two years ago.

It was their first win over New Zealand in 29 attempts.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)