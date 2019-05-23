President of PSG soccer club under investigation in France for graft: Judicial source

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, CEO of Qatar&apos;s beIN Media and president of French soccer club Paris St Ger
PARIS: Qatar's Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of the Paris St Germain soccer club, is under formal investigation for alleged corruption, a French judicial source said on Thursday (May 23).

Al-Khelaifi and a close associate were questioned by French investigators in March in relation to the bidding process for the 2017 athletics world championships, a second source said.

The soccer club, which won this year's top-flight league in France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

