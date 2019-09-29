Price becomes first American woman to win hammer world title

DOHA: DeAnna Price won the women's hammer at the world athletics championships on Saturday to become the first U.S. athlete to claim the title.

Price, who led qualifying with 73.77 metres, threw 77.54 metres with her third attempt as she took advantage of the absence of four-times world champion Anita Wlodarczyk who was sidelined with injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old, who celebrated in front of fans with an American flag draped around her shoulders, had emerged as favourite after setting the season's best and North American record of 78.24 metres to win the U.S. title in late July.

Joana Fiodorow was second with a personal best of 76.35 and China's Wang Zheng took bronze with 74.76.

Wlodarczyk has dominated the sport in recent years, winning the last two Olympic golds and four of the last five world championship titles.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by David Holmes)

Advertisement