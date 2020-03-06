Prince Harry and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton open Silverstone museum

Prince Harry and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton opened a new museum on Friday at Britain's Silverstone race circuit, in one of the prince's last public duties before he quits as a working member of the royal family this month.

SILVERSTONE, England: Prince Harry and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton opened a new museum on Friday at Britain's Silverstone race circuit, in one of the prince's last public duties before he quits as a working member of the royal family this month.

Harry arrived in an electric car driven by six-time world champion Hamilton and was greeted by dignitaries including former world champion driver Damon Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair also met F1 drivers George Russell and Alex Albon, along with local schoolchildren.

Silverstone was an airbase during World War Two and the first British Grand Prix of the modern era was held there in 1948.

The museum houses cars and bikes from 70 years of racing at Silverstone in central England, with interactive games and replicas for visitors to try.

On Thursday, Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended an awards ceremony for wounded service personnel, appearing together for the first time since January's announcement that they would stop their royal duties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next week, Harry, 35 and Meghan, 38, will carry out what is expected to be their last official appearance alongside other senior royals including the 93-year-old queen, Harry's father and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, and his brother Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service at London's Westminster Abbey.

(Reporting by Peter Nicholls, writing by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)