Prince Harry drops cheeky chirp at Finch

On the eve of the Cricket World Cup, Prince Harry stoked the rivalry between England and Australia with a cheeky sledge at Aaron Finch during a team captains' reception at Buckingham Palace.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - England v Australia - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - May 25, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

"You're getting on a bit now, aren't you? How long have you been playing?" the Duke of Sussex asked the 32-year-old Australian skipper, making him laugh.

Australia are bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first.

Queen Elizabeth also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace on Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan's England meet South Africa in the World Cup opener at The Oval later on Thursday.

