Prince William glad fans' voice heard over breakaway Super League

Britain's Prince William, President of the English Football Association, on Wednesday welcomed the shelving of the breakaway European Super League.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince William reacts to a question from the media as he leaves from a visit to the School 21 following its re-opening after the easing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions in east London, Britain March 11, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

"I’m glad the united voice of football fans has been heard and listened to," the prince, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, wrote on Twitter.

"It is now really important that we use this moment to secure the future health of the game at all levels. As President of the FA, I’m committed to playing my part in that work," added the tweet which was signed "W".

The prince had criticised the planned breakaway in a tweet on Monday.

