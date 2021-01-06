Private equity funds pick head hunter Egon Zehnder to find Serie A media boss - sources

MILAN: Private equity funds buying a stake in Serie A's new media unit have picked global head hunting firm Egon Zehnder to help search for a CEO for the company handling broadcast rights of Italy's top flight soccer league, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Serie A is finalising the sale of a 10per cent stake in the media unit to the private equity consortium including CVC, Advent and state-backed Italian fund FSI as it seeks to boost its revenue and weather the coronavirus financial storm.

The new company's governance gives the funds the right to choose the chief executive, the sources said.

Top executives of Serie A's clubs backed a 1.7 billion euro bid from the consortium in November but the deal has not been signed off yet.

Clubs' top representatives are expected to hold a meeting on Thursday to take stock of negotiations to iron out a deal, the sources said, adding a vote on the accord might be held next week.

Egon Zehnder did not immediately respond a Reuters emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)