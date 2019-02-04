Private investigators locate wreckage of aircraft carrying Sala and pilot - Sky

Private investigators have located the wreckage of the aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Sky News reported http://bit.ly/2G8KAaf on Sunday.

REUTERS: Private investigators have located the wreckage of the aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Sky News reported http://bit.ly/2G8KAaf on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Argentina-born forward had been en route from Nantes in western France with his pilot to make his debut for Welsh team Cardiff City when the plane disappeared over the English Channel on Jan. 21.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)