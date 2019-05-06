Prosecutor asks for jail time for Russian soccer stars accused of violence - RIA

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A Russian prosecutor on Monday asked a court to hand jail sentences to two famous Russian soccer players accused of taking part in violent attacks in Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.

Some critics of the Kremlin say it is using the case of Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev to deflect attention from bigger problems, an allegation it has ignored.

RIA said a prosecutor had asked the court to jail Kokorin for one year and six months and Mamayev for one year and 5 months.

