Protect the whole football family, PM Johnson's spokesman tells top clubs

LONDON: England's top football clubs need to come up with a package of support for the whole sport, Prime minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday (Oct 12), adding that a current proposal does not have widespread support.

"We would strongly urge the Premier League and the EFL (English Football League) to continue to work constructively to come up with a deal to provide the comprehensive package of support for the whole football family," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the minister who oversees sport in Britain said he feared a plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to restructure the English Premier League was a "power grab" that could prompt a deeper look at the governance of the sport.

Asked about that plan, PM Johnson's spokesman said: "It's clear that this proposal does not command support throughout the Premier League, and it is exactly this type of backroom dealing that undermines trust in football governance."

