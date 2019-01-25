PSG agree deal for Argentina midfielder Paredes - report

Paris St Germain have agreed a deal to sign Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg for 47 million euros (US$53.43 million), French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who plays mainly as a defensive midfielder, is set to sign a 4-1/2 year contract with the French league leaders after completing a medical, the newspaper said.

Paredes, who was also a target for Premier League side Chelsea, joined Zenit in July 2017 from AS Roma and has been capped nine times by Argentina.

PSG are 13 points clear of Lille at the top of Ligue 1 and face Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)