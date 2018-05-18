PSG allows recovering Neymar to return to Brazil early

Neymar has been allowed to fly back to Brazil after he resumed training with Paris St Germain so that he can get ready for the World Cup, his Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

"Neymar partially resumed training with his team mates today at the Parc des Princes and started his physical preparation with the ball," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

"The fact that he is not available for the game at Caen (in the last round of Ligue 1) means that he has been allowed to go back to Brazil tonight to (continue his rehabilitation with the national team)."

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona for a record 222 million euros (£193.8 million) last August, has been out of action since spraining his ankle and fracturing his fifth metatarsal on Feb. 25, which led him to undergo surgery in Brazil.

He was named in the Brazil squad for the June 14-July 15 World Cup finals in Russia.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

