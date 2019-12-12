PSG and Galatasaray fans clash before game - police

Paris St Germain and Galatasaray supporters clashed briefly outside the French side's stadium before the teams' Champions League Group A meeting on Wednesday, according to police sources.

Police intervened quickly, the sources said, adding that one supporter had been taken to hospital having sustained a minor head injury.

According to newspaper Le Parisien, police fired teargas to disperse the crowd, which appeared to be confirmed by internet footage.

PSG have already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League while Galatasaray are out of the competition. The Turkish side have the chance of finishing third in the group to book a spot in the Europa League knockouts.

