PSG and Huddersfield at opposite ends of Europe's goal spectrum

Ultra-rich Paris St Germain with three of the world's best strikers are the most ruthless team in Europe's top leagues with one goal per 4.71 shots, while Premier League table-proppers Huddersfield Town are the biggest misfirers, a study showed on Monday.

The data, from Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory, was no great surprise given the French league leaders' attacking riches of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG were just ahead of Germany's Borussia Dortmund, who score a goal after every 4.80 shots. They were the only teams in the top leagues of England, Italy, France, Spain and Germany to take less than five shots per goal.

Unfashionable Huddersfield, who are bottom of the Premier League and recently parted company with manager David Wagner, need 17.31 shots per goal, significantly worse than fellow strugglers anywhere else in Europe.

Barcelona (5.45 shots per goal) are the most efficient team in Spain, Arsenal (5.79) lead the way in England, while Sampdoria (5.86) are ahead of Atalanta and defending champions Juventus in goal-scoring efficiency in Italy.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

