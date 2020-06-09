PSG captain Silva set to leave - L'Equipe

Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva is to leave the Ligue 1 champions after eight years at the club, French media have reported.

REUTERS: Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva is to leave the Ligue 1 champions after eight years at the club, French media have reported.

The Brazilian defender Silva was hoping to remain with PSG for two more years but was informed by the club's sporting director Leonardo that his contract would not be extended beyond the end of the Champions League campaign, L'Equipe reported late on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 35-year-old joined the French side from AC Milan in 2012 and made over 300 appearances, winning seven league titles, five League Cups and four French Cups.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)