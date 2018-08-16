PSG complete signing of young German defender Kehrer

Paris St Germain have completed the signing of highly-rated German defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke 04 on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club announced on Thursday.

PSG did not provide financial details of the transfer but media reports said the French champions had paid 37 million euros (33 million pounds) for the versatile 21-year-old.

"Everyone in Europe knows how strong and exciting the Paris Saint-Germain project is and I couldn't think of a better club for me to continue my progression and reach my objectives," Kehrer told the club's website.

Kehrer has four goals in 59 appearances in all competitions for Schalke. He played an important role as the club finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season.

Kehrer also helped Germany lift the Euro under-21 title in Poland last year.

