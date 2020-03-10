PSG cut media access for Dortmund game to minimum over coronavirus

PARIS: Media access for Paris St Germain's Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday has been cut to the bare minimum over coronavirus concerns, the French club said.

The game at the Parc des Princes stadium will be played behind closed doors, French authorities said on Monday as the government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, and tight restrictions have now been extended to the media.

"Access to the Parc des Princes is authorised to five right-holding media, chosen by UEFA, and to the club's media," PSG said in a statement overnight Tuesday, adding that pre- and post-game news conferences had been cancelled

The French champions lost the first leg 2-1.

