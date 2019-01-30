PSG loan Jese Rodriguez to Betis

Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez has joined La Liga side Real Betis on loan from Paris St Germain for the rest of the season, the French side said on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, 25, came through the Real Madrid academy before joining the French champions in a deal reported to be worth 25 million euros (£21.8 million) in 2016, however injuries and inconsistent form have blighted his time in the French capital.

He has scored one goal in nine Ligue 1 outings and has found himself out of favour with new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Rodriguez, who spent last season on loan at relegated Premier League side Stoke City, has featured just once this term - as a last-minute substitute in last week’s 2-0 French Cup victory over Strasbourg.

