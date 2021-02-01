PSG miss out on top spot with Lorient defeat

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Paris St Germain missed out on an opportunity to move top of the Ligue 1 standings after they conceded a 3-2 last-gap defeat at lowly Lorient on Sunday, their first loss in nine competitive games and the first for new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The French champions went ahead thanks to two Neymar penalties after Laurent Abergel's opener, only for the hosts to equalise with 10 minutes remaining through Yoane Wissa and wrap it up in stoppage time courtesy of a Terem Moffi goal.

PSG have 45 points from 22 games and trail Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Girondins de Bordeaux 2-1 on Friday, by one point.

Lille, third on 45 points, will go top if they beat second-from bottom Dijon later on Sunday.

Lorient are now 18th on 18 points.

