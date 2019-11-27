PSG produce dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 at Real Madrid

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

8 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Paris St Germain scored two late goals in the space of three minutes to battle back for a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and secure top spot in Group A at the Santiago Bernabeu.

MADRID: Paris St Germain scored two late goals in the space of three minutes to battle back for a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and secure top spot in Group A at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real had sealed their place in the knockout stages for a record-extending 23rd successive year thanks to Club Bruges' 1-1 draw at Galatasaray earlier while PSG had also already qualified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet they still served up a thrilling game with top spot on the line as well as pride after PSG had crushed Real 3-0 back in September.

Karim Benzema knocked into an empty net to give Real the lead in the 17th minute of his 100th Champions League start and the French forward doubled the advantage with a 79th minute header.

Yet Kylian Mbappe immediately reduced the deficit in the 81st minute, capitalising on a mistake from Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before Pablo Sarabia equalised in the 82nd.

PSG's fightback added to concern in the stands after Real winger Eden Hazard hobbled off in the second half with an ankle injury, although substitute Gareth Bale almost snatched a winner when he struck the post in added time from a free kick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG top Group A with 13 points from five games while Real are second on eight. Club Bruges, who Real visit in their final game next month, are third on three points, while Galatasaray, who will travel to PSG, are bottom with two.

Real were cruising in the first half but the game looked set to be shaken up when PSG were awarded a penalty and Courtois was shown a red card for hauling down Mauro Icardi in the area.

But the referee overturned both decisions following a VAR review, and awarded Real a free kick instead for a foul on Marcelo in the build-up.

Madrid, who had won five of their previous six games, produced a dominant display from start to finish but were let down by slack defending in the closing stages.

They should have killed the game off long before Benzema's second but were repeatedly denied by their former, much-loved keeper Keylor Navas.

The Costa Rican, who won three consecutive Champions League crowns with Real before moving to Paris at the start of the season, made 10 saves, including a stunning block to deny Benzema from point-blank range.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)