PSG's Cavani injured ahead of Man United game

PARIS: Edinson Cavani is a major doubt for Paris St Germain's Champions League clash with Manchester United after picking up a thigh injury in his team's 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Girondins de Bordeaux on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker left the pitch on the stroke of halftime holding his thigh, soon after scoring with a penalty in the 42nd minute.

"I don’t have good news. We have to wait,” said coach Thomas Tuchel three days before PSG take on United at Old Trafford in a Champions League last-16 first-leg match.

Tuchel's side will also be missing Brazil striker Neymar, who has been ruled out with a foot injury.

“I honestly don’t know if Cavani will play. Yes it is worrying. We don’t have another Edi like we don’t have another Neymar," Tuchel added.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

