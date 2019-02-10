PSG's Cavani injured in Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux

Edinson Cavani came off injured in the first half of Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against Girondins de Bordeaux on Saturday, three days before the capital side travel to Manchester United in the Champions League.

The Uruguay striker left the pitch on the stroke of halftime holding his thigh, just after opening the scoring with a penalty in the 42nd minute.

Thomas Tuchel's side will also be missing Brazil striker Neymar, who has been ruled out with a foot injury.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)